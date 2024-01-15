BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clinics in Bismarck operated by Essentia Health will soon be seeing a major change, as the group is transitioning to a new electronic health record platform later in the month of January.

As part of the transition to the new Epic platform, Essentia patients will have access to MyChart — an online database that provides discreet, 24/7 access to one’s own personal health information. This service, the health group claims, will allow Bismarck patients to ‘coordinate their care and medical records across Essentia facilities in not only North Dakota, but Minnesota and Wisconsin as well.

Below is a list of the many services that MyChart can provide to patients, according to a press release from Essentia:

Scheduling appointments with primary care providers.

Contacting providers via secure, virtual video visits.

Connecting with 24/7 urgent care providers without leaving the home.

Requesting prescription refills.

Reviewing notes from previous appointments.

Allowing patients to see test results.

Accessing immunization records.

Applying for financial assistance.

The ability to request and review medical records.

“The transition to Epic enhances the patient experience with Essentia Health, not only in Bismarck, but to specialists throughout our health system,” said VP of Clinic Operations at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Clinic in a press release. “The MyChart portal empowers individuals with access to their personal health information and fosters a proactive approach to well-being. New and established patients in the Bismarck area are encouraged to create their own MyChart account. The benefits of this transition will be shared by physicians, staff and our patients.”

While the full change has not gone into effect quite yet, Essentia Health patients can begin the transition progress by creating a MyChart account online now using this link, and by downloading the MyChart app on either Apple or Android devices.