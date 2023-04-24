(KXNET)– The Ethics Commission, as their name would imply, looks into ethical misdeeds around North Dakota — but as a recent bill may suggest, not everyone is in favor of providing them with more funding.

The Commission looks into ethical complaints involving state agencies, commissioners also issue legal opinions throughout the year. Senate Bill 2024 was seeking to add nearly $400,000 more and another full-time employee to the office, allowing them to hire an attorney.

“I think this is the wrong move,” said Representative Jim Kasper. “Once the nose is under the tent, the tent blows up. If they need a staff person, hire a staff person. But an attorney in that office I think is not needed.”

House lawmakers voted 52-39 to approve the bill on Monday afternoon.