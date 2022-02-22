BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Proposed rules for conflicts of interest drafted by North Dakota’s Ethics Commission have raised concerns by a top state utility regulator.

Julie Fedorchak, the Public Service Commission’s chairwoman, says who decides what a “significant financial interest” will be.

Fedorchak says that could be viewed in different ways. The draft rules cover disclosure of conflicts of interest and campaign donations for state officials and also members of boards such as the PSC.

Commission members will decide whether to set a threshold for disclosing campaign donations, how the disclosures might be done, and whether the panel could be a “neutral decisionmaker” for determining whether official should recuse themselves from a decision.