NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Are you traveling for the Christmas and Holiday Season? If you are, you’re not alone. This is especially true if you’re flying in and out of North Dakota. To help make your travel experience better, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has some tips for you to follow.

According to a news release, these tips are to make the screening process safe and quick.

The biggest piece of advice: pack gifts while they’re still unwrapped, or use gift bags.

“We know it’s disappointing when travelers have their gifts unwrapped before they make it to their destination,” said David Durgan, the TSA Federal Security Director for North Dakota. “However, when an item triggers our alarm, our officers must resolve the issue and make sure the item isn’t dangerous or prohibited onboard an airplane. We recommend gift bags or boxes, or simply wrap your gifts at your destination.”

Planning and packing properly can help make the TSA screening process easier and can ease an experience at the airport. It’s shown that the most common thing slowing people down at a checkpoint is having a prohibited item in a carry-on bag.

“It’s important to remember that liquids, gels, aerosols, and spreadables (like peanut butter) are limited to 3.4 ounces in one clear quart-sized bag in carry-on bags,” Durgan added. “Finish that bottle of water, energy drink, or cup of coffee before you get to the checkpoint. Pack the larger shampoo, toothpaste, sunblock, and hair gel in a checked bag. If you must travel with a knife, please pack it in your checked bag.”

A piece of advice TSA gives is to start with an empty bag so that you know, with certainty, what is inside. This goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags, shoulder bags, laptop bags, duffle bags, and anything else you could use as a carry-on or luggage.

Here are a few more holiday travel tips:

Get to the airport early. It’s recommended for a minimum of two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Know before you go. Know what can and cannot go in a carry-on bag, and follow the rules for liquids. Use TSA’s tools for resources. They have a “What Can I Bring?” page that helps you figure out what you can pack and where. They also have a TSA Cares helpline for those with disabilities, medical conditions, and other special circumstances additional assistance. Know your Known Traveler Number (KTN). This is mostly for people who have TSA PreCheck. Traveling with food. This is very common during the holidays. Some foods can be packed in carry-on bags, but others do need to be in a checked bag.

TSA is currently on pace to set a national record for the most firearms caught in checkpoints in a single year, so know how to properly travel with a firearm. According to FedAgent, TSA intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the first nine months of 2023. In 2022, they intercepted 6,542 firearms in total.

“This is not the type of record that TSA seeks to set,” Durgan explained. “We would rather see fewer travelers bringing guns to checkpoints. I need all responsible gun owners to clear their carry-on bag of any weapons, ammunition, and any other dangerous items before they come to the airport.”