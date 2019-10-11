Even the snow plows are having trouble seeing in front of them

Closings
State News

What’s the view like from a highway department snow plow in Devils Lake?

White. As far as the eye can see.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has posted photos on its Facebook page of the roads in Devils lake as department crews worked to keep roads cleared of snow.

“Our snow plow drivers in the Devils Lake area can’t even see past the hood of their truck,” the department wrote in the post. “Roads in that area are BLOCKED and IMPASSABLE due to heavy snow, winds and ZERO visibility. Stay where you are, folks!”

