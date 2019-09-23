Ex-Devils Lake officer sues city for wrongful termination

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — A former Devils Lake police officer who was fired after he killed an unarmed man during an arrest is suing the city and the police department for wrongful termination.

Prosecutors declined to charge Brandon Potts for the July 2018 killing of Daniel Fuller. Investigators said the 26-year-old Fuller died after Potts’ gun went off during a struggle.

Potts was fired in February, and sued the city earlier this month. In his lawsuit, Potts says he had his firearm out to protect himself and his partner because Fuller was potentially armed.

The city and police department have denied Potts’ claims.

When firing Potts, Police Chief Joe Knowski said there was no set of circumstances in which Potts could effectively perform his duties and having him on the force might tarnish the department’s reputation.

