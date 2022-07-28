Cost over-runs on a Bismarck building leased by the Attorney General’s office and the deletion of e-mails from former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s government account are issues on the minds of at least two North Dakota lawmakers.

Bismarck State Senator Tracy Potter and New Rockford State Senator and Minority Leader Joan Heckaman are holding a joint news conference today at 2:00 p.m., to discuss the questions they have about both the cost over-runs and the emails.

The two lawmakers are members of legislative committees assigned to primarily investigate the cost over-runs, but the deleted Stenehjem emails figure in the investigations.

The news conference will be streamed live from the North Dakota Capitol Building to the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Facebook page.

Below is the feed from the Democratic-NPL Facebook page: