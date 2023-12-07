NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In an exclusive interview, some big political names are coming to North Dakota.

Our very own Adrienne Oglesby has the scoop on the North Dakota Republican Party’s Presidential Caucus.

“Bickering between the candidates and I really prefer to have people talk about what issues are important to America and it was too much of this criticizing one another and name calling and I just thought it looked almost high school-ish,” said NDGOP Presidential Caucus Committee Chair, Robert Harms.

Do you think that it’s become more of a show rather than a debate on the real issues?

“Yeah, that’s my take. I think they all make the mistake of not treating it in a bigger policy way than they,” said Harms.

This is how a few members of the NDGOP feel after viewing the fourth RNC Republican Debate, but they say don’t worry North Dakotans, you’ll be able to get a feel of the standing candidates right here soon.

“The caucus that the party is hosting is on March 4th. We have four campaigns that qualified for the ballot in North Dakota, including Governor Burgum’s, but also Trump, Haley, Nikki Haley, and DeSantis have all qualified for the North Dakota ballot. I’ve had indications from Ramaswamy’s campaign that they are intending to qualify as well. And so we’ll have four campaigns in North Dakota on March 4th and before soliciting, trying to get their supporters out and getting them to the caucus venues that evening to vote,” said Harms.

He says this is a big deal for North Dakota and nationally.

“Because the next day is Super Tuesday and the next day 14 states and other territories vote. They represent about 40% of the nation’s population. So somebody could come into North Dakota and really hit a home run and it would be news nationally that might influence those other 14 states. So it’s kind of a big deal for us and we’re expecting that we’ll have thousands of North Dakota Republican members come to those various venues around the state and vote that evening,” said Harms.

Harms says eight communities have already been identified for locations.

“They are the four major cities along I-94: Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, Fargo; and then the regional chairmen within the committee are urging the rural areas to host their own events,” said Harms.

But how will this work?

“They’ll run, operate by the same rules, have the same ballots. And so we’re urging the district chairs, whether you’re in Crosby or Bowman or Hettinger or Grafton, that they host their own events that evening. And we expect that you’ll have an opportunity to hear from the candidates that are still in the race,” said Harms.

Right after, the party will host their state convention, April 4-6 in Fargo.

We will hear more from the NDGOP party next week with KX News’ Adrienne Oglesby.