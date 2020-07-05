Expert reminder: it’s hot this weekend, drink plenty of water

With a high near 92 degrees, experts say people need to be careful at their holiday barbecues.

Even with hotter than average temperatures, people are still outside celebrating.

The CDC says drinking enough water to stay cool is important for people of any age. It also warns parents to keep an eye on their kids if they need help keeping cool.

But the heat didn’t stop the fun for Pastor Seth Wetter, who tells us he’s been hosting a holiday potluck for 12 years.

“And the grills will be going from 11 a.m. until we get too hot probably to stay in the park. But this park is full of shade, so we have been able to stay out for quite a bit of time each year,” shared the Calvary Chapel Pastor.

The CDC also recommends finding air conditioning, limiting stovetop cooking, and taking breaks between activities.

