Expert tips: defrosting your windshield

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. — As we get closer to December and mostly colder mornings, you may need to start keeping the possibility of a frosted windshield in mind.

Auto experts say to run your car at least 30 seconds before you need to leave. They also say along with turning up your defroster, put your hand on your windshield inside of your car. The heat from your hand will make the windshield defrost faster.

If you’re pressed for time, experts say to spray a vinegar, water, and rubbing alcohol mixture on the glass. Don’t use boiling or cold water, as it could cause cracks.

