NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are several factors to consider when it comes to staff turnover and while some may be unavoidable, others can be controlled.

According to a news release, employee well-being experts have highlighted six major factors in the workplace that could lead to a high turnover.

Little opportunity for growth

Not providing any opportunities for employees to progress can cause them to feel stuck in their roles and feel as though their hard work and commitment isn’t recognized.

Offering promotions for existing employees rather than hiring externally is one way to provide opportunities for growth.

Communication is key in this instance to make sure that employees have clarity on how they need to perform.

Providing training courses for staff allows them to educate themselves and stay up to date.

Lack of feedback

Offering feedback to employees is a small implementation that can go far — not only does it show recognition, but it’s also a huge factor that can help them succeed.

Regular one-on-ones are an excellent opportunity to provide feedback, as it gives employees the chance to address any areas they are particularly struggling in.

You should ask questions to discover more about their goals and ambitions, as well as any concerns or pain points.

Micromanagement

Micromanagement can have huge implications that can drive employees away because it can limit creativity and burnout.

Seeing employees complete tasks will help to see their skills first-hand and allow for feedback.

Managing expectations instead of tasks is essential to offer more freedom.

Lack of flexible working

Flexible working options offer a practical solution for employees.

Implementing flexible working options where employees can be more autonomous and set their own schedules offers a healthier work-life balance.

To incorporate flexible working into the organization, you can start by selecting the core working hours in which every employee must be present.

Overworking employees

Managers must monitor the workload of all employees and find ways to protect them from burnout and stress caused by unavoidable workloads while keeping enough work on their plate to understand what they contribute to the organization.

This is another area where regular one-on-ones are useful.

It’s crucial to offer early support to employees who are feeling stressed, burnt out, or disengaged.

Feeling undervalued and unappreciated

If employees feel their work is not valued and their contributions go unnoticed, they are likely to lack motivation and may consider leaving their current job.

Understanding an employee’s concerns, values, needs, and hopes for the future is crucial.

Efforts should be made to communicate and understand individuals’ needs and inspirations, so their hard work can be recognized in a way that has the maximum impact.