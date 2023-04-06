(KXNET) — It’s becoming harder than ever for parents to manage their kid’s online activity.

Kids are online more often than many parents would like. And many parents lack the knowledge to teach their kids about cyber safety too. Soon, North Dakota schools will be filling that role.

Governor Doug Burgum recently signed a bill into law that would require public schools to teach computer science and cybersecurity education, making us the first state with these standards.

Cybersecurity helps protect people and organizations against cyberattacks.

“Computer technology is everywhere today and as a result of that so is security problems. Everywhere around is technology, everywhere around us is computer problems. So just a general knowledge of that is important for everyone I think. The same as math has been for many years and English has been for many years,” said Darren Seifert, an assistant professor and the Chair of Math and Computer Science at Minot State University.

Cyberattacks are becoming more common, and with information more readily available, hackers are everywhere.

And Benjamin Netter knows this firsthand, which is why his company Riot provides a platform to get employees ready for cyberattacks.

“Most of the time, it takes the form of phishing simulation attacks. So usually someone in the company would launch a phishing attack on the employees to prepare them for cyberattacks. This is actually a way of preparing employees that is much more efficient,” said Netter, a cyber security expert and the Founder and CEO of Riot.

People have more technology than ever before, and adults and children of all ages use these devices, which means anyone can become a victim.

And many things in your house can be connected to the internet — like home cameras and even your refrigerator.

“Used to be well you have a laptop in your house so if someone tricks you into clicking a link that’s malicious all of a sudden your laptop is vulnerable. But now because you have all those other devices on your network, maybe they have access to a camera in your house, or outside your house. Maybe they have access to a baby monitor,” said Seifert.

This is why learning about computer science and cybersecurity has become a requirement in our state.

Experts say in our schools, kids will learn all sides of cybersecurity, and what to expect from a possible attack or threat.

“I think that’s a big hope to push more students into doing cybersecurity as a career, computer science as a career. But more than that, to make sure everyone in whatever field they end up in is aware of the security issues that they may pose. Even if you’re going to be a biologist, knowing how to work with technology is a big part of that,” said Seifert.

The technology age is not going away so we have to all embrace it sooner or later.

But being fully prepared for it is vital, especially for our future society.

Ways to protect yourself online include using strong, secure passwords, two-factor authentification, and avoiding phishing scams. If something seems off, most likely, it is.