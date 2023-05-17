NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — At any point, North Dakota’s foster care system supports around 1,450 kids — giving them temporary care to keep them safe while support and services are put in place to help stabilize families and work toward reuniting them.

According to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in May, the organization is recognizing family caregivers, foster care providers, and others in child welfare services during National Foster Care Month, and seeks to remind people about how they can be supporters for kids and families.

“Foster care is only possible because of relatives and foster care providers who open their homes to children,” said the Director of HHS Children and Family Services Section Cory Pedersen. “We are also extremely grateful for the child welfare professionals who respond to reports of suspected abuse or neglect, connect children and families to services and provide case management, and other support from the human services zones. Our other key partners include the Tribal Nations and Division of Juvenile Services.”

Pedersen said the state has over 900 licensed foster care providers, and some support kids in their homes on a full-time basis. Others meet emergency short-term placement needs, and more provide care periodically so primary caregivers can take a little break. About 40% of them are not required to be licensed, but the HHS Children and Family Services Licensing Unit can talk about the benefits of licensing.

People can support kids and families by being licensed foster care providers. The state has a huge need for providers for teenagers, as 24% of kids are between 13 and 18. Providers can be a positive influence, and help foster children feel connected, set goals, and be successful.

If you are interested in learning more about being a licensed foster care provider, you can visit HHS’s website, or call (833) 378-4661 (TTY) to talk with a recruitment and retention specialist at the Children and Family Services Training Center (CFSTC) at the University of North Dakota.

Those seeking more information can also attend CFTSC’s online Zoom panel discussion “Explore Foster Care” on Thursday, May 18 from 7-8 p.m. CDT.