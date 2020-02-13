Exports Down in North Dakota

Exports are down in North Dakota, except for one thing: oil.

The U-S Commercial Service says that excluding oil, North Dakota exported more than 2.2 billion worth of products last year, which is nearly an 11-percent decrease from the year before.

The state saw a decline in soybeans and machinery, including farm implements– the most.

However, some crop exports saw an increase, including durum, wheat, and corn.

Canada is the state’s top export destination, followed by Mexico, Australia, Germany, Brazil, and Japan.