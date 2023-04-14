(KXNET) — As the weather starts to warm up, producers will soon be in the fields planting. That includes those looking to feed their livestock.

James Rogers, an extension forage crops specialist, shares with us a few things that have influenced forage production, heading into this Spring.

He says, two of them are actually from last year: moisture and how hard the pastures were grazed.

But he says the greatest influence is the growing degree days, which depend on the temperature.

“Doing a little bit of checking, we are behind on our growing degree day accumulation, which means that grass growth is gonna be slow coming into the spring. Our moisture is great. We have really good moisture right now, but we just need some warm temperatures to get our grass up and going,” said Rogers.

He says the current rapid thaw and flooding will be good for moisture soaking into the ground, but depending on where producers are in the state, their cattle feeding areas are muddy, wet, and flooded — with no place for the water to go.

He adds that the flooding could also damage some of the forage plants in pasture areas.

And when it comes to what to grow to feed your livestock, he says that just depends on the time of year.

“With the early season, people will be looking at small grain crops, like spring oats, spring barley. There’s some spring triticale, but not much available. So most of it’s gonna be spring oats, spring rye, spring wheat. As we move later into the season, we’re going to get into some of the warm season annual grasses like sudangrass or forage sorghum for silage or the combination of the hybrid,” said Rogers.

He says this year’s forage will be high in protein and energy value, but low in fiber when it comes to meeting an animal’s nutritional needs.

And he’s expecting a lot of hay production per acre.