Extra patrols around the state to enforce Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

From Dec. 13 until Jan. 31, law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols out to remove impaired drivers from the roads to continue their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, preliminary data in 2019 shows nearly 43% of North Dakota motor vehicle fatalities involved alcohol, a 10% increase from the same time period in 2018.

They said drivers should always take personal responsibility by driving sober, designating a sober driver or using a ride-hailing service.

“Save money this holiday season by avoiding fines for DUI,” said Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler. “Take personal responsibility when driving and always drive sober or designate a sober driver.”