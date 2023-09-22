NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — All eyes are on the poll numbers for Governor Doug Burgum ahead of the next Republican debate.

You need 3% to get up on stage, but Burgum still has not crossed 1% in the major polls.

As we approach the second 2024 Republican primary debate on September 27, North Dakota state governor and presidential candidate, Doug Burgum’s national poll numbers have dropped.

So, should he continue the race or drop out?

“So as far as whether he should pull out or not you know, I think that once you commit to something, you have to see it through. And I think that we’ll see him either thrive or step back into North Dakota on his own merit,” said DEM-NPL Treasurer, Patrick Hart.

“Yeah, I would agree. It’s Governor Burgum’s decision to stay in the race or to not stay in the race,” said DEM-NPL Executive Director, Cheryl Biller.

Hart says he agrees with Burgum’s focus.

“I think Burgum has come out with his ideas and he’s come out really focusing on energy. I do like that there’s a narrative in this presidential cycle that is focused on kind of solutions and not necessarily on how big presidential candidates’ hands are like we saw in the last Republican race,” said Hart.

And although on separate sides of the political lines.

“I do appreciate our story being told. I think that there are many different things in North Dakota that the United States and the world can learn from. You know, our humbleness, our hardiness, our work ethic. And I’m glad that is being told,” said Hart.

However, they want Governor Burgum to keep his current position in mind too.

“My only hope for him is that he remembers that he is governor of North Dakota, and he has citizens here who need him to fulfill that role too,” said Biller.

“You know, I would echo Cheryl’s sentiments and the fact that you know, he’s got a state to run,” said Hart.

The threshold for the second debate is higher than it was for the first.

Candidates must poll at 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in one early state poll from two separate early-voting states recognized by the Republican National Committee.

Candidates will also need to have a minimum of 50,000 unique donors to their principal presidential campaign committee or exploratory committee, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in more than 20 states and/or territories.

That’s an increase of 10,000 unique donors over the 40,000 required to make it onstage for the first primary debate.

The RNC has yet to release the names of qualifying candidates.

The last and final airings of the political round tables with our States DEM NPL will wrap up this weekend.