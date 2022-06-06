Almost 44% of criminals released from prison return within a year, according to the National Institute of Justice.

A non-profit in North Dakota is working to change that.

The F5 Project is helping to stop the stigma around the formerly incarcerated, and it has plans to expand throughout the state.

Everyone deserves grace and a chance to refresh. That’s the statement the F5 Project is based on.

The founder says the three major factors causing recidivism are the lack of employment opportunities, not having stable or safe housing and the stigma that surrounds felons or addicts.

These three areas are where the F5 Project contributes most.

“When the basic needs of housing aren’t being met, the rest of it kind of falls apart, right? So we built up the housing aspect in Fargo, Grand Forks, and in Bismarck so that we can move on to employment and recovery. And then once you get that three-legged stool kind of built up, it just kind of builds its own success off that base,” said Adam Martin, founder and CEO of the F5 Project.

The organization has F5 houses in eight cities across the state.

It’s working to expand in the major cities of North Dakota and plans to open houses in Minot and Dickinson this year.

“Minot and Dickinson are two of the places we’d really like to start building on a foundation where we can bring a house, have a house or a couple of houses and start allowing people to live in those houses, get their feet on the ground, get themselves, you know, financially set, where they can get their own apartment, and start living a different lifestyle,” said Scott College, chief programs officer of the F5 Project.

Since its inception in 2016, the project has not only helped hundreds of felons with basic needs, it’s also teamed up with rehabilitation centers for addicts and is involved in changing the legislation regarding voting rights for felons.

The group says the need for programs like theirs in Minot and Dickinson is overwhelming.

College, a Minot native, says he is working to expand the program even beyond North Dakota because of a surge in incarceration.

“If I would have stuck with that, and I didn’t reach out to other people, if I didn’t connect with people in recovery, and get my second chances, I’d still be there. And so the more F5 does, the more we do, the more hope it puts out there, the more chances it produces, and the more opportunities to raise the floor, it will break ceilings for a lot of people,” said Martin.

The F5 project is a reflection of its community’s kindness, generosity and commitment to the people.