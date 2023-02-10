(KXNET) — There are questions that need answers surrounding the Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

The debate has gone from our rural communities to the Capitol.

At the hearing for Senate Bill 2364, officials were left confused and upset, and the General Manager of the Garrison Diversion, Duane DeKrey, testified twice and his testimonies stemmed a lot of questions.

“We reached out to their attorney nine months ago and we have yet to get a response. I mean if their attorney won’t talk to us, how are we supposed to negotiate with them,” said DeKrey.

But landowners provided KX News with a call log, showing otherwise.

Due to attorney-client confidentiality, all names and conversations have been removed, and dates of correspondence between DeKrey and landowners date back to January of 2022 up to last month.

On June 6, 2022, a letter was sent to the landowners’ attorneys, informing them that eminent domain litigation would begin on July 8, 2022.

In the summer of 2022, we spoke to Duane DeKrey, who said that he did share that negotiations had been made.

“We were able to change some routes. We were able to negotiate on weed control on the crop damage policy and things that are going to affect them while we’re constructing,” said DeKrey.

During the hearing for Senate Bill 2364, he said, “We’ve never gotten a counteroffer from any of them and as soon as they lawyer it up, I mean we’ve heard through the grapevine that they won $6,000 an acre.”

Moving forward, what about the productivity of the pipeline?

“You have to set a time sometime when you’re going to go to eminent domain. The pipeline is coming down in the state. The state is funding us, and we have to stay two years ahead of where the pipeline is going to be because we have to have that easement when the pipeline gets there,” said DeKrey.

But, Dennis Walen, a landowner, shared he was served on January 24, 2023, and his land is 19 miles from the end of the pipeline.

The project at this time is averaging less than 1.5 miles per year.

At this rate, it would take them over 12 years to reach Dennis’s land.

“We have to be two years ahead of when the pipes are gonna get there and we’re obviously going to put in more than one mile a year,” DeKrey said.

Representative Jeff Magrum asked, “but you haven’t been able to so far, what is the reason for the slow production?”

“They had a lot of groundwater problems this year. They started right by a slew and that set them back quite a bit. We also had supply chain problems,” responded DeKrey.

KX News reached out to the leaders of the Garrison Diversion to request a statement on the allegations.

DeKrey said, the Garrison Diversion has been negotiating easements for the Red River Valley Water Supply Project since 2009 and has acquired the rights to over 150 parcels.

He says the Garrison Diversion leaders would welcome additional input and communications with landowners and their representatives.

According to DeKrey, eminent domain will begin on March 1 in Wells County for this project.