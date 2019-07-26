Fairgoers and Fiddles: Make memories at the state fair

People watching leads to meeting some really interesting conversations… and some of the best stories.

Meet Jeremy Duckowitz. He is from Moffit, N.D. and has been a part of the Fur Traders Rendevous for 11 years.

Whether it’s playing the fiddle or building a bow he hopes to inspire children since that’s when he became intrigued with this trade.

The fair is fun for all ages. It’s a great father-daughter date, time to explore, win a stuffed animal for your girlfriend, eat food, and dream. Adults get to feel like a kid again.

Here is where you can get a henna tattoo, drink a pina colada and get your face painted or eat a corn dog and maybe puke it back up after you ride the Genesis.

The fair goes until tomorrow night at midnight.

