NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s that time of year again when many of us begin to experience fall allergies, and until November, those plagued with them will be sniffling, sneezing, and struggling through their conditions.

According to Dr. Vanessa Magstadt with Sanford Health, the most common triggers for fall allergies are ragweed and grasses — with ragweed blooms in particular serving as the largest of all.

Common symptoms can include but are not limited to watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose — but as the doctor states, those with allergies don’t have to simply sit and suffer.

“The first line of treatment for allergies is always intranasal steroids,” explained Dr. Magstadt. “Things you see on TV, like Flonase or Nasacort, are some of the brand names. We also always encourage people to do nasal rinses, so brand names like Neti Pot are really common. The second line treatments for allergies would be things like Claritin, Zyrtec, or Allegra.”

Dr. Magstadt encourages those who are experiencing symptoms that are unusual for allergies, such as a fever or an unrelenting cough, to seek the advice of their medical professional as soon as possible.