Fall is just around the corner: Here is when fall foliage will peak in your area

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 2019/10/12: Colourful leaves seen on the trees during an autumn walk around The Gothenburg Botanical Garden, One of the larger botanical gardens in Gothenburg. (Photo by Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

With the official start of fall just five days away, many leaves in our area have already started to change color, but according to the Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, many areas in North Dakota are weeks away from a full fall foliage peak.

The first day of fall this year arrives on Wednesday, September 22.

The Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, says that by October 4th, the leaves in many parts of North Dakota will have some color.

Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Map 2021

Areas mostly in the eastern part of the state will be near peak or at full peak.

Bismarck Forestry Service looking for largest trees in city

As for the western part of North Dakota, the map predicts that between October 18-25, areas will be near peak or full peak.

Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Map 2021

The good news is you have plenty of time to plan a chance to see one of the best times of fall.

North Dakota Department of Tourism says these are some of the best places in North Dakota to catch the fall leaves.

Southern Red River Valley

Northern Red River Valley

Turtle River State Park

Pembina Gorge

Fort Ransom State Park

Devils Lake

The Turtle Mountains/ Lake Metigoshe

Along the Missouri River

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

Denbigh Forest in Towner

Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North and South Units)

Trenton Wildlife Management

You can also find updates posted by ND Parks and Recreation of fall foliage all around the state.

So far, ND Parks and Recreation has reported that Fort Stevenson State Park in Garrison, ND is reporting 10-15% fall foliage, and Cross Ranch State Park in Center, ND has 25% color change and is expected to be more by the weekend.