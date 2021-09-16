Fall is just around the corner: Here is when fall foliage will peak in your area

With the official start of fall just five days away, many leaves in our area have already started to change color, but according to the Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, many areas in North Dakota are weeks away from a full fall foliage peak.
The first day of fall this year arrives on Wednesday, September 22.
The Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, says that by October 4th, the leaves in many parts of North Dakota will have some color.
Areas mostly in the eastern part of the state will be near peak or at full peak.
Bismarck Forestry Service looking for largest trees in city
As for the western part of North Dakota, the map predicts that between October 18-25, areas will be near peak or full peak.
The good news is you have plenty of time to plan a chance to see one of the best times of fall.
North Dakota Department of Tourism says these are some of the best places in North Dakota to catch the fall leaves.
- Southern Red River Valley
- Northern Red River Valley
- Turtle River State Park
- Pembina Gorge
- Fort Ransom State Park
- Devils Lake
- The Turtle Mountains/ Lake Metigoshe
- Along the Missouri River
- Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park
- Denbigh Forest in Towner
- Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North and South Units)
- Trenton Wildlife Management
You can also find updates posted by ND Parks and Recreation of fall foliage all around the state.
So far, ND Parks and Recreation has reported that Fort Stevenson State Park in Garrison, ND is reporting 10-15% fall foliage, and Cross Ranch State Park in Center, ND has 25% color change and is expected to be more by the weekend.