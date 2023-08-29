NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The return of the Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard treats is coming back to Culver’s on September 4.

According to a news release, the comeback is even bringing an extra surprise.

The surprise? On October 26, which is National Pumpkin Day, all Culver’s locations will have Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Custard as the Flavor of the Day.

The Pumpkin Pecan flavor will also be rotated into each restaurant’s unique Flavor of the Day calendar between September 4 and November 26, which will give people several chances to a fall treat that represents the season.

Also happening on September 4, Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers and Pumpkin Spice Shakes will make their return to the limited-time menu until November 26, or while supplies last at all locations.

The Pumpkin Pecan Fresh Frozen Custard is a pumpkin pie frozen custard that’s mixed with roasted pecan pieces.

The Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer is made with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, pureed pumpkin, and ribbons of old-fashioned salted caramel.

The Pumpkin Spice Shake is made with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, hand-mixed with pureed pumpkin, and topped with cinnamon.