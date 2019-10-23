Family of man killed by BIA agents file wrongful death suit

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of Justice and Law books on a wooden background._1555622090871

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by federal officers on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Thirty-five-year-old George “Ryan” Gipp Jr. was killed by two Bureau of Indian Affairs agents in October 2017. A subsequent investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska cleared officers Raymond Webb and Gary Sandland Jr., who said Gipp walked toward them with his hands in his pockets and failed to follow orders.

The suit filed Tuesday says Gipp was unarmed and was not a threat. It alleges that Gipp was tasered without warning and ran into a nearby ditch “to escape the pain” when he was shot at least five times in the back.

Gipp’s family is seeking unspecified damages. BIA officials did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"

MSU Students Seeking Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Students Seeking Donations"

Water Tower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Tower"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Veterans Voices: Jessica Petrick

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Jessica Petrick"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge