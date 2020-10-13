Family of Valley City man who died after arrest settles lawsuit

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel_20161110201506-159532

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — The family of a man who died after being arrested by Valley City police in 2018 has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the city, Barnes County and two police officers.

City officials say the family of 72-year-old Warren Lindvold has settled the lawsuit for $325,000. The defendants did not admit to any liability in the case.

Lindvold died in a Fargo hospital several days after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

His family’s federal lawsuit says he died of a broken neck after being arrested.

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve will pay the settlement on behalf of the defendants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr Kx News 6:20am Forecast 10-13-20

Robert One Minute 1-13

NDC OCT 13

Somerset Cases

Minot Murals

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Flasher Volleyball

Century Girl's Swimming

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Dan Huntley Interview

AFW: Surrey Volleyball

AFW: Stats Kids

ATW: Beulah Mic'd Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/12

Teachers Concerns

Hospital Beds

Hall of Fame

Hostfest at Home

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss