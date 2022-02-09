BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The family of a Mandan man who died after a traffic stop two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police officers.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday on the second anniversary of John “Ernie” Prudente’s death. The suit seeks unspecified money damages.

Police stopped Prudente on Feb. 8, 2020, but Prudente drove off.

When police caught up with Prudente, he started fighting with the officers and was handcuffed. He became unresponsive and died at a hospital.

An autopsy found Prudente died of “excited delirium” as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying conditions.