Fargo airport authority given greater autonomy

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The City of Fargo and the municipal board that governs the community’s airport are signing an agreement that gives the airport more autonomy.

Formal negotiations have gone on for more than two years and at times have been contentious.

The city and the Hector International Airport Authority are signing a memorandum of understanding Monday that changes the 50-year agreement between the two.

The airport authority will take over services currently provided by the city, including those related to finances, information services, payroll and other human resource services. And, airport employees are no longer considered to be city employees.