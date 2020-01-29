West Fargo Antiques Roadshow visitor shocked by value of old Rolex watch

State News

Antiques Roadshow

(AP) — An “Antiques Roadshow” guest in North Dakota was floored when he found out the current value of a Rolex watch he purchased while serving in the military more than four decades ago.

The man, identified only as David on an episode that aired Monday, said he paid $345.97 for the watch in 1974 and tucked it away in a safe deposit box until he brought it to a show taping in West Fargo.

David toppled to the ground when he learned the watch could sell for $400,000.

When he regained his footing he learned that because the watch was in pristine condition it could fetch up to $700,000.

