Fargo-Area Fire Had All Hands on Deck
An apartment fire today over in Moorhead had all hands on deck for first responders.
Some of the neighbors watching the scene say they heard a loud boom and came outside.
Moorhead Fire tells us they got the call around noon. The fire started on the porch first and then the explosion happened.
All four buildings were evacuated before the explosion, and no one was hurt.
We spoke to one of the people who saw the flames first and got his family out safely.
Building resident Kramer Schmidt shares, "I screamed out, 'Fire!' I told my fiance we need to get out, got out, tried to get my cats out, I got one, still waiting on the other two."
All of the cats have since been found safe.
The Fire Marshall is still trying to figure out what caused the fire, though they think a grill might have had something to do with it.
