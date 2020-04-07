Fargo-area leaders to unveil ‘stay home’ plan for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The leaders of North Dakota’s largest metropolitan area are unveiling a plan that expands on Gov. Doug Burgum’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and West Fargo City Commission President Bernie Dardis came shortly before state health officials reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 12 in the last day.

There have been 16 cases confirmed in the last two days in Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo.

Mahoney and Dardis have scheduled a Tuesday afternoon briefing to outline what they are calling their “stay home” directives.