BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo art and antique dealer is running for U.S. Senate, saying North Dakota needs Democratic representation in Washington, D.C. Michael Steele says he started his campaign four years ago in an effort to unseat Sen. John Hoeven.

Campaign finance records show Steele has raised about $2,000 since then. A state party spokeswoman says she had not heard of Steele until this week.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, announced her bid for U.S. Senate on Monday.

The Democratic state convention is next month in Minot. Delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.