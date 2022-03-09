FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota says it has reached a settlement with a bus transit service to resolve a complaint that the company violated the federal law that protects the disabled against discrimination.

Interim U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase says the agreement involves Jefferson Partners doing business as Jefferson Lines. The company will pay the complainant $5,000 for violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

A bus rider said a driver would not allow a walker to be used on the rear lift of the bus and that he required the passenger to walk the length of the vehicle and use the stairs without the walker.