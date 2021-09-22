Fargo caregiver pleads not guilty to manslaughter

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former employee of a Fargo memory care center has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering a vulnerable adult in the death of a resident.

Fifty-nine-year-old Rachel Cooper is charged in the death of Gary Pearson, a retired businessman and radio station owner in Grafton.

Police were called to Maple View Memory Care for a report of an assault of a patient by a caregiver Aug. 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Cooper was cleaning Pearson’s bathroom and that the two appeared to have struggled over the bathroom door.

The complaint says Cooper pushed the 78-year-old resident, causing him to fall backward and suffer fatal injuries.