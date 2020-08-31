Fargo commissioner seeks to remove downtown police cameras

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo city commissioner is trying to remove the police surveillance cameras that have been in place in downtown Fargo for eight years.

The eight high-resolution cameras are attached to posts along Broadway.

There were some protests when they were first installed in 2012 and 2013.

Tony Gehrig was not yet on the City Commission but opposed them then. He told KFGO-AM he continues to believe the cameras invade privacy.

He wants them removed and said he will discuss it with the next police chief.

Interim Police Chief Ross Renner says the cameras have been useful in solving crimes.