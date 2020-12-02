Fargo commissioners consider how to help businesses survive

File photo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo city commissioners are planning to provide assistance to local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, beyond what is available at the state and federal level.

Commissioners will look at a number of possibilities to assist bars, restaurants, retail and other businesses that could include waiving next year’s liquor license fees, adjusting utility bills and property tax reductions.

City Strategic Planning Director Jim Gilmour says at least 30 Fargo businesses have closed so far during the pandemic. That includes seven hotels and 19 restaurants and breweries that have not renewed licenses required by the city.

