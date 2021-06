FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo firefighters found themselves battling a string of dumpster fires on the city’s southern edge late Tuesday.

The fire department said in a news release the first call came in at 10:50 p.m. A half-hour later firefighters responded to another dumpster fire at a different location. Three minutes later they responded to three dumpster fires at the same location.

The department says the fires are considered suspicious given the timing and proximity to one another.