Fargo joins others in suing drug companies

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo is joining 2,000 cities, counties and tribal governments that are suing pharmaceutical companies they claim have been “fueling the flood” of opioids.

Fargo claims in its civil lawsuit that Purdue Pharma and several other drug companies are at fault for opioid addictions that have resulted in increased crime in the city, primarily burglaries and thefts.

Police Chief Dave Todd attributes the increase to “rampant drug use and addiction.”

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages, the establishment of an abatement fund, plus related medical and law enforcement costs.