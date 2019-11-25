Fargo Kurdish Community Takes Protest to the Streets

FARGO, N.D.– Our local Kurdish-American community took to the streets of Fargo today to protest against the Iranian government.

This afternoon they lined up with signs and flags in downtown.

They’re turning their attention from what’s going on between Syria and the Kurdish people, to the protests in Iran. It’s in response to the more than 100 protesters who were killed in Iran while voicing their opposition to gas price hikes.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the local area and to the world that this is now okay. People being killed for voicing their opinion is not okay,” explained Kurdish Community President Kawar Farok.

Even though they’re thousands of miles away, he hopes demonstrations get people to talk about what’s going on in Iran.

