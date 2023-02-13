(KXNET) — A North Dakota lawmaker hopes a new bill will encourage more pregnant women to consider adoption.

Kathy Hogan is proposing Senate Bill 2321, which includes more protections for mothers who agree to open adoption.

That would include allowing mothers to see and communicate with the child and with the adoptive parents while the child grows up.

Currently, adoption advocates say there’s nothing to prevent adoptive parents from closing the adoption at any time, which would freeze out the birth mother until the child turns 18.

“It is gut-wrenchingly hard to get it reopened, to get the files opened. To find out where you come from and part of who you are,” mother of an adopted child Tracy Maesse said. “There’s always that question of who you are when you’re adopted: ‘Where do I come from?'”

In Hogan’s bill, the adoption agreement would be legally enforceable if the terms are under a written court order. The bill is currently being considered by the Senate’s Human Services Committee.