Fargo mail carrier helps disoriented woman in blizzard

(AP) — A Fargo mail carrier is credited with helping an elderly woman in a potentially life-threatening situation.

Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson says letter carrier Michael Sorum was out delivering mail in blizzard-like conditions Wednesday when he encountered the disoriented woman standing near a vehicle.

Johnson says the woman didn’t know where or who she was. Sorum guided her to a postal vehicle to warm up and called 911.

Johnson says Sorum was later concerned that allowing the woman inside his mail truck was generally against regulations, but he says Sorum was quickly assured that he did the right thing.