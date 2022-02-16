FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man is accused of attacking his wife with a knife as she slept in their van causing her to jump from the moving vehicle. A complaint charging the 27-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated assault-domestic violence and theft says the victim was sleeping in a passenger seat Saturday night when she awoke to find her husband stabbing her and saying he planned to kill her.

Witnesses say they saw the woman jump from the van which was going about 30 mph. She was assisted by two citizens who reported that she was bloody and hysterical. Police arrested the man Monday afternoon at a Fleet Farm convenience store and say he was driving a stolen pickup.