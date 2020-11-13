Fargo man accused of threatening wife, children with shotgun

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo have arrested a man accused of threatening his wife and two children with a shotgun.

Authorities say they were called to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Thursday because of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they learned the 45-year-old man was making threats and that his wife and two children had barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to talk the man into surrendering. He eventually tried to run from police, but was arrested.

He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked on a possible charge of terrorizing.

The woman and children were not injured.