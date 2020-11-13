Fargo man accused of threatening wife, children with shotgun

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo have arrested a man accused of threatening his wife and two children with a shotgun.

Authorities say they were called to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Thursday because of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they learned the 45-year-old man was making threats and that his wife and two children had barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to talk the man into surrendering. He eventually tried to run from police, but was arrested.

He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked on a possible charge of terrorizing.

The woman and children were not injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

Great Plains Food Bank

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

Pay for Teachers

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss