Fargo Man Challenges Everyone to Help Clear Snow Covering Fire Hydrants

FARGO, N.D.– A man is lending a helping hand to local fire departments. He is seeking out fire hydrants buried under inches of snow.

Casey Hillebrand has been traveling across the city, looking for hydrants to dig out.

He’s been recording himself to see just how long it takes to get some clear. Some take five minutes, some take 15 minutes.

To make it more fun, he issued a challenge on social media, called the “Unhide a Hydrant Challenge.” Casey says he started the challenge after seeing too many covered hydrants around town.

“Heaven forbid your house is on fire, you’re going to need a fire hydrant, and when you uncover it, you’re helping the firefighters get to the water as quickly as possible,” Hillebrand shared.

His original post on Facebook has almost 100 shares, including one from the Audubon Fire Department.