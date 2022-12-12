NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on December 9 that Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi was found guilty of Kidnapping and Attempted Witness Tampering.

According to a news release, Abdullahi is a 31-year-old from Fargo.

On October 19, 2021, Abdullahi kidnapped an adult female at gunpoint as she was driving in Fargo and demanded the woman drive him to a bank in Moorhead, MN where he forced her to try to take money out of an ATM.

The woman escaped and took protection in a Gate City Bank.

Abdullahi was convicted of attempted witness tampering for efforts to influence and mess with the woman’s testimony.

Abdullahi’s sentencing date is scheduled for March 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. with U.S. District Chief Judge Peter D. Welte.

“The FBI stands with its state and local partners across North Dakota and Minnesota in fighting violent crime. These partnerships continue to allow us to successfully investigate and bring prosecutions such as the case against Mr. Abdullahi,” said Acting SAC Jamie E. Rohrbaugh.

“The Justice Department has no higher priority than keeping Americans safe, and these verdicts are a product of the focus on reducing gun-related violent crime,” said Schneider.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Richard Lee and Trail Attorney Marihug Cedeño.