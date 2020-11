A 43-year-old Fargo man is dead after a small plane he was piloting crashed eight miles southeast of Dunn Center Saturday night.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:19 p.m.

The pilot was flying a Piper Pacer airplane, and took off in the dark from a private runway in the fog.

According to NDHP, moments later the plane crashed into the side of a hill.

The pilot died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.