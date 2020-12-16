Fargo man denied release from prison because of COVID-19 concerns

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has turned down a Fargo man’s request to be released from prison because of concerns about COVID-19.

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Scheiring was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography.

KVRR-TV reports that Scheiring believes he is at high risk for exposure to the virus because of his age and high blood pressure.

Scheiring also says he wants to take care of his elderly father.

Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson says that while Scheiring’s blood pressure is considered high, it appears to be well controlled, and his weight is not considered obese.