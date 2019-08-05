Fargo man denies he killed girlfriend, set apartment on fire

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to his apartment claims he’s innocent.

Sheldon Davis, 44, was expected in court Monday to face formal charges in the death of 52-year-old Denise Marie Anderson. Authorities say she died of traumatic injuries before the fire Thursday.

Davis is in the Cass County Jail where he has talked to several media outlets about the case.

“The only thing I can say is I wasn’t there,” Davis told KVRR-TV.

Davis said he left his apartment early the morning Anderson’s body was found, went to a friend’s house and didn’t find out about the fire and her death until police told him that afternoon.

“They tell me there was a fire in the house, then they tell me Denise is dead. It was kind of shocking, the whole thing. Not kind of, really shocking. In fact I’m still not over it. I still can’t believe that she’s gone,” Davis said.

When asked why the friend wouldn’t verify his alibi, Davis blamed the man’s criminal history and alleged drug use.

Davis, who knew Anderson less than a year, said he was sorry her family has to deal with her death.

“I’ve spent time back there with my emotional state, and trying to stay calm and cool and keep my thought process clear, because right now my head’s been spinning ever since this has happened. I went through different stages of emotions here,” he said. “I’m sure they feel like I’m the guilty one. But that’s not the case. I can sit here and apologize, but I don’t think it’s going to make a difference to them.”