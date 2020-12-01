Fargo man enters not guilty pleas to shooting, wounding 2 officers

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Wisconsin has entered not guilty pleas to charges against him.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, was bound over for trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court Monday after waiving his preliminary hearing.

Benton is accused of shooting the two officers Nov. 6 after they responded to a Delafield, WI hotel on a report of a possible hit-and-run.

Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing

2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

KX Convo: Jason Wahl

Practices Resume

Pop Up Gallery

Air Purification

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30

Mask Makers

Christmas Needs

ATW: Looking Ahead Towards Winter

ATW: Coaching Brothers

ATW: St. Mary's Football

ATW: Linton-HMB Football

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss