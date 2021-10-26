Fargo man pleads guilty in random, fatal attack on girl

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl in a random attack last June.

Arthur Kollie entered an “Alford plea” Monday in the death of Jupiter Paulsen in Fargo. With the plea, Kollie maintains his innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Charging documents say a sanitation worker saw Kollie attack the girl the morning of June 4 outside the Party City store. The witness told police he saw Kollie strangling the victim. After Kollie ran from the scene, the worker said he began life-saving efforts and called 911.

An autopsy showed the victim died of asphyxiation by strangulation complicated by multiple sharp-force injuries.