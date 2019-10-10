Fargo man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

Closings
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting his apartment on fire has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Authorities say 52-year-old Denise Marie Anderson died of traumatic injuries before the fire at Sheldon Davis’ apartment in August. The 44-year-old Davis is charged with murder, endangering by fire or explosion and arson and entered his pleas Wednesday in court.

His lawyer asked that Davis’ bond be lowered from $1 million to $500,000, a request that was denied.

Davis is in the Cass County Jail, where he has talked to several media outlets and proclaimed his innocence. He’s due back in court Jan. 9.

